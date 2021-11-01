Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDYN. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

