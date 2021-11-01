Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRIN. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of GRIN opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

