Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

