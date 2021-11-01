Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 2,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

