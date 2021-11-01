GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.22

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.22 and last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 23784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
