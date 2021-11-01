GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.22

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.22 and last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 23784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.