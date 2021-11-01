Halving Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00103495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,649.87 or 1.00330210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.91 or 0.06955989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

