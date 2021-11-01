Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNGR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,119. Hanger has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

