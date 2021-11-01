Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HNGR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,119. Hanger has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $729.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

