Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.