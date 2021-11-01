Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $156.26 or 0.00254239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $99.06 million and $41.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 665,672 coins and its circulating supply is 633,954 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

