Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.4% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,460,000 after purchasing an additional 121,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

