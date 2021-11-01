HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.69. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.45 to $17.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

