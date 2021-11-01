H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.75

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 2282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $61,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $202,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

