Head to Head Comparison: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

63.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.44 $390.61 million $0.96 13.81 Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.06 $2.73 billion $5.64 5.73

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Valley National Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.06, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12% Shinhan Financial Group 18.54% 8.94% 0.69%

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

