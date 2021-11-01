Head to Head Contrast: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.73 -$48.18 million $0.16 19.56 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 16.82% 20.10% 8.71% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

