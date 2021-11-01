Head to Head Survey: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantest and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.95 billion 5.48 $656.00 million $3.32 24.74 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.72 $146.70 million $1.71 24.30

Advantest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 22.90% 30.28% 19.99% Canadian Solar 1.11% 2.62% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advantest and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 3 0 0 2.00 Canadian Solar 1 2 5 0 2.50

Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Advantest.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Advantest on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

