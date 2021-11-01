Helios Towers’ (HTWSF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HTWSF stock remained flat at $$2.21 during trading hours on Monday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

