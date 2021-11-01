Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

HP opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

