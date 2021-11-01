Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $1,166,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 110,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

