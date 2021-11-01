Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $46.40 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

