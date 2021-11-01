Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

