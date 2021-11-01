Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.
HTGC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,297. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
