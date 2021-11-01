Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,297. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.