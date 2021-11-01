Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $350.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.