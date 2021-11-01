Hertz Network (HTZ) Reaches Market Cap of $718,904.35

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $718,904.35 and approximately $31,857.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,621.63 or 1.00174161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.00 or 0.06962585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.