Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,770,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,593. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

