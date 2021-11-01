Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 16,770,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

