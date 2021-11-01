Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $34,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

