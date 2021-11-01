Hiblocks Market Cap Reaches $36.63 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $453,717.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,547.48 or 0.99896115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.09 or 0.06944503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.