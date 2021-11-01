HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €73.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HOT stock opened at €66.70 ($78.47) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €69.34. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

