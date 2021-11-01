Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.63 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

