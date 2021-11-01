Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.1% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,516,628,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 54,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 58,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 223,500 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.15. 10,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,020. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.11 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

