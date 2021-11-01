Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Critical Review

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 3 0 2.50

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 13.89% 3.03% 1.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.43 $32.01 million $1.05 16.92

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

