Horizon Protocol Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $634,169.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00082788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00103862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,131.03 or 1.00025323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.64 or 0.07033626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

