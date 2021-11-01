Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.46

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 18367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $16,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 413.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,600 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $14,683,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.