Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.80.

NYSE:HLI opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

