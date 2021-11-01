Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 918.40 ($12.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The firm has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 927.97.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

