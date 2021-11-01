Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hub Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

HUBG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. 234,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

