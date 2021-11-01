Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.