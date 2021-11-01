Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HURC opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

