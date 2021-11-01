HYCON (HYC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $147,913.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $735,981.64 and $147,913.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002273 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00085097 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

