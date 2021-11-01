Hyper Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $500.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $49,389.70 and approximately $500.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,518.46 or 1.00205065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.01 or 0.06959243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

