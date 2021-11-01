Hyve (HYVE) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $769,752.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,117.75 or 1.00054881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.97 or 0.06955085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022258 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

