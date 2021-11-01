I/O Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $89.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.00312459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004726 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,197,813 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

