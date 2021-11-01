Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBDRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $47.36. 187,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

