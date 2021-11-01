Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.