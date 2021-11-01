ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.800-$7.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.80-7.20 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $234.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.22. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICU Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

