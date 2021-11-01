IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Colin Stirling Purchases 667 Shares

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) insider Colin Stirling purchased 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$37.94 ($27.10) per share, with a total value of A$25,305.31 ($18,075.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online student recruitment, and shared services.

