iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iHuman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,951. iHuman has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $265.02 million and a P/E ratio of -45.45.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

