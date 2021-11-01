Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the September 30th total of 339,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,142,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,442,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,028,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

