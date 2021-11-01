Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $57.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $59.46 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $225.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $230.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.40 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $247.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

